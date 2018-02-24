davefollmers » 24 фев 2018, 07:08

Hii..

I am new to Over-watch (only level 15) and I've noticed that the matchmaking system is kinda unfair, my team is almost always similar levels and the enemy team are hundreds levels higher.I know from other games that level does not always reflect skill, but it does translate to experience, game knowledge and number of matches played .

If the ranked system is the same then I am not really looking forward to it, maybe remove the penalty for leaving matches because I would rather not play vs someone 200 levels higher than me.

Any help much be appreciated.!

