Common misunderstandings and POE2 Currency advanced skills

Misunderstanding 1: Blindly stack the number of minions.

→ Correction: More than 6 minions will trigger "soul overload" (they will suffer additional damage), so the number needs to be controlled.

Misconception 2: Ignore the main body's position.

→ Correction: Although the witch relies on the minions, she still needs to maintain a "triangle position" (at an angle with the minions and the enemy).

Advanced skills:

Hate transfer: Using "Provocation Potion" on the minions can force the enemy to attack it for 3 seconds.

Environmental utilization: Lead the enemy to terrain such as "poison swamp" and "magma", and the minions will block the road to achieve continuous consumption.

Summary

The essence of the witch is a battlefield commander, who needs to coordinate the three elements of minions, spells, and environment. Master the rhythm of "retreat to advance", and cheap POE2 Currency you can counter through strategy even if your equipment is inferior. Remember: your survival is the guarantee of victory, let the minions become your shield and sword!