Jonywell » 11 авг 2021, 12:36

An Aion Classic server went live in South Korea in November, and it clearly proved to be a success. Aion's revenue increased from 8.4 billion won in the third quarter to 18.8 billion won in the fourth quarter (when the server was launched) and 23.4 billion won in the first quarter of 2021. This is the highest quarterly revenue since the first quarter of 2013, so it makes sense for NCSoft to seek to replicate the success it has achieved elsewhere in the world.

