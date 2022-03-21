jamysen » 21 мар 2022, 06:22

As the best representation of action RPGs in recent years, Path of Exile is now well-deserved to sit back and relax. However, and Grinding Gear Games knows that there are no limits to perfection. So, there is a message from the developers on the official Path of Exile forum that the project will get support for console controllers in the near future.

A few years after the release of Path of Exile, GGG said they were keen to make the PC version of the game support console controllers Why it took so long was not specified, but they said that in the near future Path of Exile will receive the 3.17.3 update, which includes a beta for the controller. I will continue to look forward to the arrival of this update. For better preparation, I have prepared some POE PC Currency.

The reason I spend a lot of time and money in Path of Exile is to get better results. For this I have become a regular at POECurrency. Because the prices of POECurrency are really cheap and they also provide the latest news. I never have to worry about getting banned when I buy POE Currency at POECurrency.I heard they will be offering discounts this month, actin now.