From the side, this also proves the hotness of Elden Ring. I also really enjoyed playing it, and found it too cumbersome to get Elden Ring Runes in-game. It also prompted me to be more inclined to get runes on the site. But I think players need to open their eyes and think about what is really worth believing.
The same goes for choosing a site, we can't easily trust a site just because it's popular. After many researches, I think IGGM is the safest site. It's very affordable and the service is good. I can also use code "CSCCA" to get 5% off of Elden Ring Runes/Items/Boosting now! You can try it, I'm definitely not lying.