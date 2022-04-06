clairerr » 06 апр 2022, 05:48

Recently, a video is circulating claiming to show a datamined secret seventh ending for Elden Ring that has never been seen before. But as cool as the video is, it’s fake. Conveniently posted around April Fools’ Day by Elden Ring YouTuber Garden of Eyes, the video shows the so-called “Age Absolute” ending.

