clairerr » 06 апр 2022, 06:01

In an interview, Final Fantasy XIV Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that the new character will appear in Patch 6.1. I'm very excited about it because I can try new roles again, it's very fresh. However, while it will introduce new characters to player characters, that doesn’t mean fan favorites will simply disappear.

Yoshida mentions that “sever the bonds” with Scions and other characters formed throughout the story is impossible. That said, we can see some new characters once Patch 6.1 arrives. And I decide to prepare enough FFXIV Gil to make my game path smoother.

