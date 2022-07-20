Need freight services
Need freight services
We want to supply our products to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Which company should we turn to in order to cooperate with them on a permanent basis?
Re: Need freight services
You then need to choose a company that specializes not only in transportation in the domestic market, but also deal with shipping abroad. How were you planning to transport everything?
Re: Need freight services
We originally wanted to transport everything by truck. It's cheaper and several times more reliable. Especially if the company's logistics are organized at the highest level.
Re: Need freight services
In terms of value for money, really trucking is considered one of the most profitable, after rail transport. For such services you can apply to the company globalink logistics, they provide the best services for road freight transportation https://globalinklogistics.com/services/road-freight/ in Kazakhstan and abroad. Always shipments arrive at the designated point on time, each shipment can be tracked. When you sign a contract, you get all these options in your personal account on their website.
