wangyue36612 » 25 фев 2023, 13:51

Beyond the instant-to-moment experience, FIFA 23 predictably focuses its FUT 23 Coins updates on the mode that earns EA more money. The microtransaction-ridden Ultimate Team is flush with additions, but Career Mode and Volta Football barely get a look-in, which says much about EA's long-standing attitude to these modes, especially in this supposedly ornamental final FIFA-branded entry.

The same complaint we've had in Madden NFL 23 as well as NBA 2K23: despite how we dislike how they play the game to favor the team that pays the most, so many people are playing and spending money on it that EA continues to increase the amount on it, instead of the balanced and fair games we like more.

FIFA 22 is the next version of the virtual soccer, although it's not reinventing the ball it does make the attacking and defensive gameplay is more fluid from moment to moment. Inconsistencies in goalkeeping and visuals aside the fact that this year's FIFA remains one of the most enjoyable and nuanced games for multiplayer on the market. The addition of new features to Career Mode and Volta Football have made FIFA's main modes more enjoyable to play.

Microtransactions are still an issue however, small changes and the power of modern-gen consoles make FIFA 22 feel like a worthy upgrade, without needing any groundbreaking or exciting features from EA's perspective. -- Jordan Oloman, September 27, 2021

Player Career is a brand new character system that lets you play, with the most dramatic air quotes, play the role of the footballer you want to play. For me, this was equivalent to 25 'Maverick Points to purchase a 'High-end Hybrid Mattress' for a Serbian striker playing in the K-League and you can imagine the time I spent with this.

You are now able to select an actual Manager (or Ted Lasso, however real you think he might have been) for your character a Manager Career as well, but other than playing as Jason Sudekis, a mute Jason or dress as Eddie Howe in a lovely sweater, there's not much else to do other than stare at the sloppy cutscenes.

The time and effort spent on importating AFC Richmond for its brief novelty could have be better utilized, such as integrating Women's Club Football into Career Mode however it's not available. This is a shame since the women's football game is an enthralling example of the potential of EA's HyperMotion motion capture technology, which offers authentic animations that increase the intensity.

Overall, the game enhancements this year have been well implemented. Any change that could be prone to being too powerful seems to be balanced. Although there are some issues regarding the defensive side of the ball, the changes made by the EA team EA have been much more beneficial this year. It's now up to players to adapt to these changes , not whining since whining only cheapest FIFA 23 Coins result in patches and new gaming experiences, which end up creating more misery for players.