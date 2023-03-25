MeadeDorian » 25 мар 2023, 12:27

Although EA made amends around twenty-five minutes after releasing the pack FUT 23 Coins , this was not enough to stop millions of coins in value from being erased from FIFA Ultimate Team as players traded in the FUT Hero items in a frenzy, due to the massive influx of inventory.

FUT Hero items are very scarce players which can be found in certain packs in Ultimate Team. FUT Hero cards are offered to players who have been a major contributor to the club or are a cult favourite, such as former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung.

Due to their scarce nature, they're often extremely expensive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's virtual transfer market with some items such as Yaya Toure selling at 1. 9 million FIFA coins and a popular third-party website selling coins values at under PS400.

The problem is that EA had a mistake and released the packs to flood the market with a large supply of the items, which saw prices fall rapidly, with some losing as much as 1. 25 million coins in value, which is around PS200 for purchases through a third-party.

EA has yet to provide a response on the mistake. But the impact on the market will last forever. A majority, if certainly not all players have lost value, and although the market has been recovering somewhat since the elimination of the pack as well as the resultant shortage for FUT Hero items, the loss of coins is irreversible.

Anyone who was able to buy the pack may have greater luck, however since the pack was advertised as not tradeable (meaning the item could not be sold via the exchange market), in past instances where EA has offered a pack with incorrect descriptions and they usually compensated players with the original pack cheap FIFA 23 Coins. That means some players could receive two FUT Hero cards in exchange for as little as 25,000 coins.