21 апр 2023, 14:53

That's correct! Personal leaving cards can be a great way to show a departing colleague, friend or family member how much they meant to the sender on a more personal level. These cards are often filled with heartfelt messages, personal memories, and special wishes for the recipient's future endeavors. Personal leaving cards can be especially meaningful for those who have developed close relationships with the recipient, such as close coworkers, mentors, or even friends outside of the workplace.


