akashakul2512 » 01 май 2023, 10:31

Travel lovers should not miss some of the nearby destinations with a wide range of things to do.

Pune attracts tourists from all over the country for a variety of reasons. There are several tourist attractions to explore in and around Pune,it is the second-largest IT hub in India after Bangalore. Along with its modern lifestyle, pleasant climate, and rich culture, the city is also recognised for its many forts, gardens, amusement parks, nightclubs, malls, and museums, all of which are sure to excite visitors.

Luckily, there are a lot of sights nearby Pune that are 200 kilometres away that you may explore this weekend with your family and friends.

1. Pawna Lake.

Are you thinking of a picnic near Pune? Pawna lake is one of the best- places to visit near Pune. The waters of the dam with the same name have shaped the artificial lake known as Pawna Lake.

Outside Pune's city boundaries, Pawna Lake may be the ideal spot.

2. Lavasa.

One of the most beautiful spots to visit within 50 kilometres of Pune is Lavasa, it is the the latest hill stations close to Pune and the state's first planned city. It is also considered as the best place to visit near pune. This station boasts beautiful views, such luscious valleys, breathtaking waterfalls, peaceful lakes, and amazing caves.

3. Rajmachi.

In India's wildest Sahyadri Mountains, a small village contains Rajmachi Fort. Rajmachi Fort is situated close to Lonavala at a height of 2710 feet above sea level.The Sahyadri highlands and the Shirota Dam backwaters are both breathtakingly viewable from the Rajmachi fort in Lonavala. Rajmachi fort is located just 15 kilometres from Lonavala.

https://tourtoreview.com/places-to-visit-near-pune/