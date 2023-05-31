https://www.airfleetrating.com/cancellation-policy/breeze-airways-cancellation-policy/
Breeze cancellation policy gives customers choices. Up to 24 hours before to the scheduled departure time, you are free to change your flight. There will be a fee if you change your flight within 24 hours of the scheduled departure time. Additionally, Breeze Airways reserves the right to eliminate the cancellation fee in extraordinary situations like a family death or bad weather. Before making a flight reservation, it's crucial to check the airline's cancellation policy so you are informed of your alternatives in case your plans need to be changed.
