Is Luxembourg Safe? When it comes to safety, Luxembourg is widely regarded as one of the safest countries in the world. The nation boasts low crime rates and a strong emphasis on security. With its well-functioning legal system and efficient law enforcement agencies, Luxembourg has created a secure environment for both its residents and visitors. The police force is highly visible and responsive, ensuring public safety throughout the country. The government also prioritizes maintaining safety standards in areas such as transportation, public spaces, and tourist attractions.
