anqilan456 » 22 окт 2022, 05:25

GameRyan Van BibberJoel ThormanJason ChiltonStephen WhiteDavid FucilloMatt UffordVikings vs. RedskinsWASWASWASWASWASMIN

Washington has had a volatile season, even after rebounding from a 0-3 0-3 beginning Mut 23 coins. The Redskins have racked up a couple of close wins recently, but the wins were offset by blowout defeats to Dallas and Denver.

The statistical stats of the two teams have similar strengths and both offenses rely on the running game. Washington is ranked 12th in Madden NFL 23 for scoring averaging 25.4 scores per match while Minnesota is 17th , scoring 23.3 scoring per game. Defense has been a huge issue for both teams , and is the main reason that neither is currently in the playoffs. Minnesota is 30th in league in scoring defense . the Vikings allowing 31.5 PPG. This is just a bit ahead of Washington which is in 31st place with 31.6 PPG.

The Vikings will also benefit from the benefit of playing at home. Minnesota has lost its last three home games, its only victory coming from an at-home game in London. Minnesota will get an even greater advantage in home field this week due to Washington has to travel during one of the shortest weeks.

Unlike SB Nation's analysts, 8 of the Madden NFL 23 specialists at CBS Sports favor the Vikings. Five of the eight picked Minnesota to be victorious. Madden NFL 23 Power Rankings Top teams

Ufford: The Madden NFL 23 is likely to be able to learn about the Marines

Aaron Rodgers suffers small collarbone fracture

Madden NFL 23 Debrief: How we came to love the Jets

In this Stream Texans vs. Cardinals 2013. Week 10 Live coverage, score updates and more Cardinals "D" dominate the 2nd half . Here's how to follow Texans in their game against buy madden 23 coins. Cardinals in Week 10 Arian Foster isn't playing in the game. Cardinals View all 12 storiesBrowns want to re-sign Alex Mack, per report