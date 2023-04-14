doris89592 » 14 апр 2023, 12:10

Kawhi Leonard is an impressive player both on 2k23 mt and off the floor, but has the defensive statistics that could intimidate the top players offensive team. At the end of the day, "The Klaw" made his mark in the early days of San Antonio because of his defensive skills and has been named to at least seven All-Defensive Teams and has won Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Leonard has some incredible stats with his 97 Perimeter Defence as well as 79 Interior Defence and 85 Steal. And add to that his 11 Defensive badges with Hall of Fame Menace, Gold Clamps, Gold Glove, and Gold Interceptor and the ball will never be safe in the passing lane as offensive athletes are set for a tough shift.

"The Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fantastic player who is skilled both defensively and offensively. Antetokounmpo is among only three players who have won both the Most Valuable Player award as well as the NBA Defensive Player of the Award for the similar year (2020).

The 27-year-old's defensive attributes are outstanding, such as his 91 Interior Defence, Defensive Rebounding 92. and 80 Block. These make him an absolute king on the defensive boards and being able to throw shots with the speed of fly's. Additionally, he has 16 Defence and Rebounding badges including Gold Clamps and gold Chase Down Artist in addition to Gold Anchor.

I'm going to make it clear that you shouldn't ask any more questions in this thread. Even in the event that you do, don't expect to receive a reply because this isn't me seeking to unleash the floodgates and pressurize the guy. I'm trying to buy mt nba 2k23 walk the tightrope here and highlight the info that he's given without overdoing it with every single odd question.