Simovich » 07 апр 2025, 15:24

Bitcoin: Bitcoin (BTC) continues to show resilience, trading near the $69,000 mark. Analysts note that institutional interest and the influx of funds into bitcoin ETFs remain key factors in price support.

Ethereum: Ethereum (ETH) is also showing positive dynamics, which is facilitated by the expectation of the Dencun update, which should reduce transaction fees in second-tier networks.

Regulation: Issues of regulating cryptocurrencies continue to be discussed in different countries. In the United States, the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) continues to review applications for the launch of ETFs on Ethereum.

NFT and DeFi: The NFT and DeFi market continues to evolve. New projects and innovative solutions are emerging that attract the attention of investors and users.