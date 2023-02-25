wangyue36612 » 25 фев 2023, 14:04

There were so many talented offensive linemen this season that it Madden 23 coins became easy to overlook Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa. This isn't the case any longer. Penning took himself from being the possibility of a second or third round pick and looks the part of an athlete who could be taken by someone in the first.

At 6'6'' and 330lbs, his height is only equal to Auburn's Evan Neal, who will likely make the Top 10. Penning has also learned to make the most of his size and use it to his advantage. He also has extremely fast feet for someone of his size. In addition, he has displayed a steady streak in Senior Bowl practices this week that made old-school football players sweat.

One of the more interesting QBs that doesn't get a lot of focus are Carson Strong, and there's no need to sugarcoat the fact that he was not a great player. It's going to take an elite team that values the statuesque, pocket QB to choose him in the first place One of the big selling points for Strong has been his decision making inside the pocket.

In the Senior Bowl, Strong was slow in his passes, was intercepted, and also fumbled the ball. This was an awful experience for a player with potential to play in the first round. That said, saying it's all over is dumb. It's more than that. Strong will need to put a lot of work in during and after his Pro Day and at the meeting to prove that this Senior Bowl was a blip on the radar, not the sign of something that could be more detrimental.

While quarterbacks were the obvious focus of all the attention in the Senior Bowl, it was the Senior Bowl really served to reveal just how insignificant the talent level on both the offensive and defense lines is in this draft. If you're in a team with a shortage on either side, 2022 will be the perfect time to stock up on players.

Boston College OG Zion Johnson, UConn DT Travis Jones and the mentioned Mafe and Penning from top to bottom the most impressive players at the Senior Bowl were linemen. They're joining an elite class that already boasts an astonishing number of elite pass rushers and protectors that could turn this into a remarkable year for big boys.

Just a few days away from the 2022 Madden NFL 23 Draft, and no one has any idea what's coming up. This is true in every draft, but it's more evident this year. A strong class, coupled with uncertainty at quarterback, has put us in a position where any one of different players could be picked in the Top 10 and yet they seem to cheap madden nfl 23 coins be all in sync.