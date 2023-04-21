MyBagClub » 21 апр 2023, 00:39

Zipper booties have become a go-to shoe for those looking to add a stylish edge to their wardrobe. These versatile boots come in a variety of styles and colors, making them perfect for any occasion. Here are some tips on how to wear zipper booties and make the most of this trend. Pair them with skinny jeans: One of the easiest ways to style zipper booties is to pair them with skinny jeans. This classic look is perfect for a casual day out with friends or running errands around town. Choose a pair of black or brown zipper booties to add some edge to your outfit.

Dress them up with a skirt or dress: Zipper booties can also be dressed up for a night out on the town. Pair them with a midi or maxi skirt or dress to add some texture and interest to your outfit. For a more daring look, choose a pair of metallic or patterned zipper booties to really make a statement. Add some edge to your work wardrobe: Zipper booties are a great way to add some edge to your work wardrobe. Pair them with dress pants or a pencil skirt to add some personality to your office attire. Stick with neutral colors like black or brown to keep your look professional.Keep it casual with leggings: For a comfortable and casual look, pair your zipper booties with leggings and a cozy sweater. This is the perfect outfit for running errands on a chilly day or meeting friends for brunch.