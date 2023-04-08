Aeromexico Flight Delays: What You Need To Know
Модераторы: more, bot, translate
Первое новое сообщение • 1 сообщение • Страница 1 из 1
Aeromexico Flight Delays: What You Need To Know
In the event that an Aeromexico aircraft is delayed by more than three hours, passengers may be entitled to compensation, known as "Aeromexico Delayed Flight Compensation." The amount of the compensation varies depending on the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and other elements. Customers can contact the airline's customer service department or submit a claim online for reimbursement for a delayed flight. Passengers must get compensation from Aeromexico for any difficulty brought on by the delay.
- travomonk
-
- Сообщения: 1
- Зарегистрирован: 08 апр 2023, 09:47
-
1 сообщение • Страница 1 из 1
Вернуться в Туризм, отдых, путешествия
Кто сейчас на конференции
Сейчас этот форум просматривают: Google Adsense [Bot], travomonk и гости: 18