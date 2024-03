frodo » 04 мар 2024, 12:24

As lord of Rivendell, Elrond possesses profound wisdom and foresight that come from having lived for thousands of years. He understands the deeper currents of Middle-earth's history maps more than most.

Despite this knowledge, Elrond maintains a somber, even weary disposition, as if the weight of what he knows is a burden. He has seen kingdoms rise and fall through the ages.

This gives Elrond a skeptical pragmatism that comes through when advising figures like Aragorn or reforging the sword Narsil. Yet Elrond also shows compassion - he houses the hobbits and Aragorn's companions in Rivendell and does what he can to aid the Fellowship.