Jonywell » 11 авг 2021, 13:09

Nintendo’s profit from April to June fell by 13% compared to the same period last year, when the popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons increased sales significantly. The Japanese manufacturer of Super Mario and Pokemon games said that Nintendo’s total profit in the first quarter was 92.7 billion yen, less than 106 billion yen. Quarterly sales fell 10% to 322.6 billion yen.

Players will need Animal Crossing Bells in the game, and a large number of Animal Crossing Bells will greatly help them build islands. If players want to Buy ACNH Bells, I recommend you to MMOSO. There are not only the Bells you need, but also ACNH Items and Nook Miles Tickets. I believe that the buying experience on MMOSO will make you feel comfortable and there will be things you want. You can plan and build on the island, do tasks to collect items or you can Buy ACNH Nook Miles Tickets from others, players enjoy life on the island through activities such as fishing and catching insects.