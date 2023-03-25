MeadeDorian » 25 мар 2023, 12:34

This could include a fast twitch and limitless takeoff as well as two options for the hall of fame. For defensive purposes, the chase-down artist badge is Morant's top badge NBA 2K23 MT . The good news is that the game is well aware of the fact that Desmond Bane is one of the league's top shooters. His 88 overall 3-point rating is comparable to Klay Thompson, who is second in the field. The bad news is that his release is slower than in actuality.

Opening shots for Bane are likely to be created in transition or through the use of calls to play. Many defenders get out quickly during the game, and Bane's release doesn't seem as fast as Thompson or Stephen Curry's. It's clear that "2K" considers Bane as an athlete who has more to improve on. While his ball handling and passing accuracy are excellent, his speed with the ball makes it hard to build. Of the top 10 overall rated shooting guards Bane's defensive rating is just higher in comparison to Bradley Beal, C. J. McCollum and Tyler Herro.

Brandon Clarke was one of the Grizzlies"unsung heroes" last season, but "NBA 2K23" isn't quite as popular. Although he scored a high inside shot rating (92), Clarke's post-scoring hook shot Buy 2K MT, fade and control are all below 65. The game doesn't have any rating for a shot similar to Clarke's trademark floater, so Clarke does not offer much offense outside of dunks.

The game may have over-exaggerated Steven Adams' rebounding attributes. He was second only to Andre Drummond in offensive rebounding but is rated 52nd in defensive rebounding. Ziaire Williams is the Grizzlies player that is most likely to receive a ratings boost all through the year. The 74-point mark he has earned ranks 10th among the team although he's expected play a greater role.

If you're one of those who prefers playing off-ball defense with "2K," the Grizzlies could be a team that lets you alter the strategy and play with an actual ball. Jaren Jackson Jr. is a threat on the rim. Jackson has the highest block rating (95) for the game and is everywhere on the floor with many celebration videos to match his ability to draw attention to himself.