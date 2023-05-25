Cleanersuite » 25 май 2023, 15:45

A TransFlash card is commonly known as a TF card . This external storage card was created by Motorola and SanDisk in 2004 to replace SD cards. The memory cards used in early digital cameras and other devices that need portable storage are known as SD cards. Though SD cards were the industry standard at the time, they are heavy and have slower writing speeds than more recent models.

TF cards were developed to be faster, smaller, and more portable than SD cards while just maintaining their capacity. This means that using an SD card adapter, you can use a TF memory card in your digital camera, Steam Deck, or any other device that uses an SD card.