Are you looking to learn how to make better power shots with FIFA 23? Shooting power in FIFA 23 Coins are a bit more complicated than normal shots in order to get more goals, you must know how effectively use them. FIFA 23 introduces the new shooting technique that allows you to add more power to your shots, however it will require some practice to become comfortable with. This guide will help you understand how to effectively use shots that are powered by FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 has been out for a few weeks but already the entire community is shaken. Why? Since EA Sports has once again proved that they're not too afraid to try new things. This year, they've added an entirely new shot mechanic, dubbed a power shot. Power shots not only have more power behind them they also dip and curve more than normal shots. This makes them extremely effective when used correctly. Like always, FIFA players are divided about whether this new method could be a game-changing innovation or a cheap trick. It's only time to find out. However, one thing is certain: EA Sports isn't afraid to be risk-averse and that's the thing we like about them.

To hit the perfect Power shot the most important aspect is timing. It is best if you hit the ball precisely when it is going where you'd like it to go. Because when playing Power shots, players might need to wait longer to let the ball go. It allows opponents players to prepare. Also, practice to be precise and let off your ball at the ideal time.

Also, accuracy is key. We recommend you do Power Shots when the player is right in front of the goal. Since it's harder for the goalkeeper to stop a shot that is directly in the direction of him, your shot will likely be missed if you're far away from the goal.

Power Shots can be performed better outside of the box. Because there are so many bodies within buy FIFA 23 Coins the box, it becomes hard to get a clean shot away. But, Remember you need to be able to shoot accurately for this.