Learn about sending money from Apple Pay to Cash app for the iPhone
Learn about sending money from Apple Pay to Cash app for the iPhone
Firstly, you have to open the wallet app on your iPhone, go to the Apple Pay to cash app page to get the mobile app and use the three dots in the settings corner. Tap the Info tab and then download. Enter the size and tap Next. Quick transfer of contacts. Although, Instead, use the Insert Card option and follow the onscreen instructions However, you need to visit the website for more information.
