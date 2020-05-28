helodieaodns » 28 май 2020, 05:55

Like most everything else in the gaming world, Path of Exile's ongoing development has been impacted by coronavirus and it may lead to a delay for its next expansion. Grinding Gear notes that with the current state of the world and with everything up in the air across all industries, it's best to be as transparent as possible. Of course, this issue will not have an impact on the ongoing challenge league in the game. POE Currency and POE Items are still important resources in the game.

POE Currency and POE Trade Currency have always been irreplaceable in the challenge league, especially in the early stages of the game. If you can get a lot of POE Currency at the beginning, you can build the ideal builds more easily. Because you can adjust your equipment by consuming POE Currency, and any POE builds in the game require specific equipment as the basis. More and more players choose to Buy POE Items at MMOAH, and their professional services enjoy a high reputation among players.