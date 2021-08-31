sofia120 » 31 авг 2021, 09:49

Follow the steps below to install the latest drivers, system updates, and other useful utilities using hp support assistant download

Open HP Support Assistance on your PC and then go to My Devices.

Select Updates from the My Notebook or MY PC pane.

Click on Check for updates and messages option to get the latest updates.

Check the list of available updates and install the ones that are recommended. The updates with the yellow information icon are recommended whereas others with the blue information icon are optional.

To check the details or information about the updates, click on the name of the update.

To install the updates, select the ones you want to install and then click on the Download and Install button.