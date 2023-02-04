syrussymon542 » 04 фев 2023, 15:25

If you're having trouble with your Cash App direct deposit, there are a few things you can do to try and fix the problem. First, check to make sure that the routing and account number you entered is correct. If they are, then you'll need to contact your bank to see if there's an issue on their end.

It's also possible that the problem is on Cash App's end. If that's the case, you can try reaching out to their customer support team to see if they can help you troubleshoot the issue. If your Cash App direct deposit failed and returned to originator, it's due to an issue with the routing or account number. However, if you're still having trouble after following these steps, then you can reach out to Cash App's customer support team for further assistance.