MacMillanwu » 13 май 2023, 14:07

J. Cole already made history by becoming the first rapper with an authentic MT 2K23 cover. Now, Dreamville artist Bas is sharing more information about the game's coming release and his image will be employed as a character character.Bas shared pictures from NBA 2K23's most recent interaction with MyCAREER mode on Instagram Thursday (September 1.) and spotlighted himself in a recording studio with the character who plays the game's protagonist and an engineer.

In his slides following of his, he posted a close-up photograph of himself at the game and also a shot of Cole."this is for all my girls who had to tell their girlfriend 'just one more game'," the caption on the post reads. "For those who stood up and got out of the "all your doing is just play basketball' saga. There's a solution: No baby, i don't play too much 2k. But I AM 2K.""All jokes aside, do not miss me and the bros during @nba2k's 23rd season! We'll be a part of my favorite mode, MYPLAYER.Realcoleworld got his own cover coming powered by @dreamer !! Follow me on Xbox live on @ Stringa Bell PS: Digital bassy type swole ? Like NBA 2K22. the 2023 version will come with the Hip Hop component. Gamers can take their players on the process of making it to the NBA and becoming a superstar but also get started on your own rap career. The rap mentor of last year was The Game and this year's edition is featuring J. Cole and the Dreamville family.

The game hits retailers on Saturday (September 9) and will be available on Playstation 4 and 5. XBOX One and Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch consoles.NBA 2K23 Preload & Lock times Explained.Figuring out when you'll have the chance to play digital games that you pre-ordered can be tricky. It's not as with physical media, where you just need to download the game, and start playing. Instead, there are generally unlock times you must navigate. We're here for you with this process in our guide on how you can download Cheap NBA 2K23 MT and when the game is unlocked.