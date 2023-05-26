Can You Cut Off a Swollen Taste Bud?

Can You Cut Off a Swollen Taste Bud?

Новое сообщение openalltime » 26 май 2023, 15:42

Attempting to remove a swollen taste bud is not advised. Swollen taste buds are usually transitory and will go away on their own. Cutting them off can cause pain, bleeding, and infection. It is better to let the enlarged taste bud heal naturally with good dental hygiene and patience. I hope you understand whether or not “can you cut off a swollen taste bud” is a question.


