swetvastra » 01 июн 2023, 11:57

When it comes to office wear, it is important to choose a kurti that exudes professionalism and maintains a polished look. Fabric, solid colors or subtle prints, length and fit, neckline and sleeve style, pairing with bottoms, etc. are some of the factors to consider while choosing a professional kurti for office wear . Different workplaces may have different dress codes, so it's important to understand the expectations and guidelines of your particular office environment.