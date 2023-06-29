leojames01525 » 29 июн 2023, 08:31

is a medication that belongs to the class of drugs known as sedative-hypnotics. It is primarily used to treat insomnia, a sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. Blue Zopiclone works by enhancing the effects of a neurotransmitter called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. GABA is responsible for reducing the activity of neurons, thus promoting relaxation and sleep. By increasing the activity of GABA, Blue Zopiclone helps to induce sleep and improve sleep quality. It is important to note that Blue Zopiclone should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as it may cause side effects and can be habit-forming if used for a prolonged period of time.