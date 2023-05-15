https://www.losangelesdodgersshirts.com/Mookie-Betts-T-Shirt
Dodgers vs. Angels spring doing exercises HighwayRuBo@rd BG
Sequence material The Angels incorporate the higher hand within just the spring doing exercises edition of the Highway Collection, moving 74 57 5 towards their Interstate 5 cohorts, like 37 25 2 inside Anaheim.With the Dodgers roster in essence mounted, this sequence is extra relating to turning out to be representatives for the every month time. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman system towards participate in all a few video games Dodgers T-Shirts, for case in point, and the setting up pitchers for online games 3 all through 5 of the time will begin versus the Angels.Clayton Kershaw creates his previous spring tuneup within just the opener within Los Angeles, adopted via Noah Syndergaard and Ryan Pepiot within Anaheim.Shohei Ohtani starts off opening working day for the Angels therefore he gained't pitch through the Highway Sequence, nevertheless he'll be the specified hitter for all 3 online games, for each Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Sign-up.Highway Collection infoTeams: Dodgers vs. AngelsSunday, March 26: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 6:10 p.m.Monday Tuesday, March 27 28: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, 6:07 p.m.Dodgers Television set: SportsNet LAAngels Tv set: Bally Athletics West; KCOP channel 13Countrywide Television set: MLB NetworkDodgers radio: AM 570; KTNQ 1020 AM
