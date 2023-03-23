Shaftesburyw » 23 мар 2023, 12:21

They Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for the 2022-23 NBA 2K23 MT Coins season starting with media day and training camp scheduled for the last week of September. Along with the start of a new season is a new video game that is part of the NBA 2k series. The 2k23 edition game of NBA 2k dropped this weekend and, as you are prepared to grind your life away on scores against your computer with pro however, you may also want to take a break and play with the Thunder squad.

The NBA 2k ratings for the OKC Thunder set them in Tier 3 of Online Play Now, the worst tier in the game and putting the team at an overall score of 86. The Thunder's rating is higher than that for the Magic, Spurs, Jazz, Wizards, Hornets, Pistons, Rockets, and Pacers while being tied with the Knicks for the top score within the grouping. According to video game rating system The Thunder are the eighth most sloppy team in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader for the Oklahoma City Thunder who rate as the 8th worst player in the NBA by NBA 2K23

If you're not aware of it that you should know that the NBA 2k team includes rating adjusters to watch the games and give players attribute ratings in all areas like shooting, playmaking or finishing and so on. These ratings technically go from 0-99. However, those with Buy 2K MT the lowest ratings are 66. Dallas Mavericks two-way forward Tyler Dorsey and Spur forward Dominick Barlow